Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
William Waterfield Jr M D Inc2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 3, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 863-9000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Nakamaura and his staff exceed 5 stars. I began working with him and Lee (his PA) after my previous psychiatrist dumped me because I’m too complicated. I’ve seen many psychiatrists and I plan to stay with with him and his team. Not only are him and Lee responsive to my concerns, but they have transformed my life for the better. They are both very knowledgeable and have a calm, yet personable personality. Dr. Nakamaura’s reputation among other medical professionals is well known too, as I feel like doctors in other fields know of him in a positive way. Not to mention, the transition to video visits during the Pandemic has been seamless and I feel that I’m still getting the best care. He also takes my insurance and I have had no problems with organized billing that makes everything easy for me. Making appointments is also easy and Tara is very responsive to emails! 100% Recommend.
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nakamura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakamura accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.