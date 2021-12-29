Overview of Dr. Sterling Riggs, MD

Dr. Sterling Riggs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Riggs works at Oklahoma Univ Hlth Sci Ctr Crdl in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.