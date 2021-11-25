See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Stevan Clark, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stevan Clark, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (30)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stevan Clark, MD

Dr. Stevan Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.

Dr. Clark works at Stevan R. Clark MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel S Clark MD
    10220 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 757-1744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital Of Gardena

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?

    Nov 25, 2021
    First of all I want to excuse myself for not leaving this review before. In 2019 I had my inguinal ernia surgery performed by Dott. Clark. At first impression, coming into his office, I was really scared,. Nevertheless the operation was performed at California Hospital Medical Center a good and modern structure , in the most sophisticated and professional manner. Dott Clark explained me in details all my options, how the operation was going to be performed and what to do after. Everything went beyond my expectations. My recover was super fast and with no need of medication! After 3 years I can say safely say the ernia is completely repaired, didn't give me absolutely any problems and the scar is almost invisible so I can only recommend Dott. Clark for this kind of operation.
    MARCO — Nov 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stevan Clark, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stevan Clark, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clark to family and friends

    Dr. Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stevan Clark, MD.

    About Dr. Stevan Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376616227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lac King/drew Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stevan Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Stevan R. Clark MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stevan Clark, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.