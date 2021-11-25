Overview of Dr. Stevan Clark, MD

Dr. Stevan Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.



Dr. Clark works at Stevan R. Clark MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.