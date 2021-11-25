Dr. Stevan Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stevan Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Stevan Clark, MD
Dr. Stevan Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Samuel S Clark MD10220 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Directions (323) 757-1744
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First of all I want to excuse myself for not leaving this review before. In 2019 I had my inguinal ernia surgery performed by Dott. Clark. At first impression, coming into his office, I was really scared,. Nevertheless the operation was performed at California Hospital Medical Center a good and modern structure , in the most sophisticated and professional manner. Dott Clark explained me in details all my options, how the operation was going to be performed and what to do after. Everything went beyond my expectations. My recover was super fast and with no need of medication! After 3 years I can say safely say the ernia is completely repaired, didn't give me absolutely any problems and the scar is almost invisible so I can only recommend Dott. Clark for this kind of operation.
About Dr. Stevan Clark, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.