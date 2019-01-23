See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD

Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Smallow works at Knights Road Medical Associates in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Smallow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Knights Road Medical Associates
    2846 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 (215) 638-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diabetes Type 1
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 23, 2019
    I've been going to Dr Smallow for a little over three years he is an amazing doctor he always has time for me, to help me with whatever needs that I have. He is patient and compassionate at all times The front desk the girls are so kind and wonderful I am so happy that I found such a wonderful doctors office.
    Denise OMalley in Haddon Heights , NJ — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063434520
    Education & Certifications

    • Einsten Mc
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
    Undergraduate School
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.