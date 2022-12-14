Overview of Dr. Steve Aydin, DO

Dr. Steve Aydin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Aydin works at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, PC in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ, Stony Point, NY, Toms River, NJ, Midland Park, NJ, Wyckoff, NJ, Franklin Lakes, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Westwood, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.