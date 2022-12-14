See All Pain Medicine Doctors in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Steve Aydin, DO

Pain Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steve Aydin, DO

Dr. Steve Aydin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Aydin works at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, PC in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ, Stony Point, NY, Toms River, NJ, Midland Park, NJ, Wyckoff, NJ, Franklin Lakes, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Westwood, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aydin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C.
    9226 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C
    266 Harristown Rd, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C.
    11 Holt Dr, Stony Point, NY 10980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Accredited Dermatology
    111 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 244-4703
  5. 5
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center
    12 Goffle Rd, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  6. 6
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center
    529 Goffle Rd, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C
    784 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C
    185 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am -
  9. 9
    Kayal Orthopaedic Center,
    260 Old Hook Rd # 401, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 777-0910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  10. 10
    Advanced Spine on Park Avenue
    115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steve Aydin, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104099910
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Residency
    • Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
    Internship
    • Union Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
