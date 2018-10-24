Overview

Dr. Steve Bensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.



Dr. Bensen works at SECTION OF GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE in Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.