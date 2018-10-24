Dr. Steve Bensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Bensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Bensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very fortunate to have Dr. Bensen do my procedure.
About Dr. Steve Bensen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
