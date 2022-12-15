Dr. Steve Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Chang, MD
Dr. Steve Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Barrow Brain And Spine2910 N 3rd Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3112
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 406-3112
East Valley485 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 406-3112
East Mesa Location6636 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 917-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- New York Life
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang came highly recommended. I had lived with low back pain for years. September 2022 I underwent lumbar spinal fusion L4-L5. Three months post surgery and I am nearly pain free. I am very grateful to Dr. Chang and his entire staff. They were terrific from beginning to end. Thank you.
About Dr. Steve Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1154501294
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center, Neurosurgery
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
