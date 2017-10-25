Dr. Steve Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Monterey County Surgical Assocs2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to a local hospital Stomach pain Said they could not treat me, too dangerous I'll probably die. Be prepared. Dr Chang agreed to see me, after I was ambulances in , he looked at me and said I looked good and operated Said I'd be fine Operation went great walking and normal in two days, no scars no pain as good as new
About Dr. Steve Chang, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1639376064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Obesity and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.