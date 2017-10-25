Overview

Dr. Steve Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Chang works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.