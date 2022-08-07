Dr. Steve Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Choe, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Choe, MD
Dr. Steve Choe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Choe's Office Locations
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8601
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to a consult with a friend that was to see Dr. Choe for a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis. He was incredibly kind and thorough in delivering the next steps. His bedside manner is unmatched compared to others I’ve seen in his profession. Would recommend.
About Dr. Steve Choe, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choe has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.
