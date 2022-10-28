Dr. Steve Dong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Dong, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Dong, MD
Dr. Steve Dong, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Dong's Office Locations
San Bernardino Urology Assoc489 E 21ST ST, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-2973
St. Bernardine Medical Center2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dong is just Great he made me feel safe and i Truly was So scared and worried, he is Honest but truthful with his words & Knowledge, He saved my Life Thank You Dr. Dong..
About Dr. Steve Dong, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dong speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
