Overview

Dr. Steve Duffy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.