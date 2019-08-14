See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Steve Fallek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steve Fallek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Englewood, NJ
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steve Fallek, MD

Dr. Steve Fallek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Fallek works at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Englewood, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ, New York, NY and Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
4.6 (72)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
4.8 (41)
View Profile
Dr. George Freed, DMD
Dr. George Freed, DMD
5.0 (317)
View Profile

Dr. Fallek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-3361
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
    7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 541-4181
  3. 3
    59 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-9080
  4. 4
    Steve Fallek Md
    41 Wilson Ave # 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 817-5555
  5. 5
    Steve R Fallek MD
    300 Sylvan Ave Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 541-4181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fallek?

    Aug 14, 2019
    When I called Dr. Fallek's office and explained what my problem was, Nathalie the Receptionist, immediately worked on getting me into to see the Doctor. This was not the case with other Surgeons I had contacted. She understood right away the urgency of the situation and within a couple of hours I was being treated. The Practice Manager, Christina, assisted with the procedure and made me feel very comfortable while being treated. Dr. Fallek and his team create a very comfortable and professional environment. I wish all Doctors were like this group. I am on the mend and would be honored to recommend him to any of my friends and relatives. He gets a 10+ from me.
    Steve — Aug 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Fallek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Fallek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fallek to family and friends

    Dr. Fallek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fallek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Fallek, MD.

    About Dr. Steve Fallek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548238280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Fallek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fallek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steve Fallek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.