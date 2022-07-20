Overview of Dr. Steve Fanto, MD

Dr. Steve Fanto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Fanto works at Steve Fanto M.d. PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

