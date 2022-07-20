Dr. Steve Fanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Fanto, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Fanto, MD
Dr. Steve Fanto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Fanto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fanto's Office Locations
-
1
Steve Fanto M.d. PC7320 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 777-1097
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanto?
I was a patient of Dr. Fanto's for many years due to severe, chronic pain resulting from a bad operation in my left knee.
About Dr. Steve Fanto, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1265539860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanto works at
Dr. Fanto has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.