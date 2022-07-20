See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Steve Fanto, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steve Fanto, MD

Dr. Steve Fanto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Fanto works at Steve Fanto M.d. PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fanto's Office Locations

    Steve Fanto M.d. PC
    7320 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 777-1097

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 20, 2022
I was a patient of Dr. Fanto's for many years due to severe, chronic pain resulting from a bad operation in my left knee.
Trig Johnston — Jul 20, 2022
About Dr. Steve Fanto, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265539860
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steve Fanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fanto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fanto works at Steve Fanto M.d. PC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fanto’s profile.

Dr. Fanto has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

