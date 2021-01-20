See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Steve Feller, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steve Feller, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steve Feller, DPM

Dr. Steve Feller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Feller works at Custer Foot & Ankle in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Custer Foot & Ankle
    7507 Custer Rd W, Tacoma, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feller?

    Jan 20, 2021
    What a wonderful doctor!!! I absolutely loved him.
    Betty Fletcher — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Feller, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Feller, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feller to family and friends

    Dr. Feller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Feller, DPM.

    About Dr. Steve Feller, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235132705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Swedish Hosp-Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • American Lake Va
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Feller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feller works at Custer Foot & Ankle in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Feller’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.