Dr. Steve Feller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Feller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steve Feller, DPM
Dr. Steve Feller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Feller works at
Dr. Feller's Office Locations
-
1
Custer Foot & Ankle7507 Custer Rd W, Tacoma, WA 98499 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feller?
What a wonderful doctor!!! I absolutely loved him.
About Dr. Steve Feller, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1235132705
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Hosp-Med Ctr
- American Lake Va
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Feller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Feller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feller works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.