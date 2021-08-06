See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Steve Fordan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.4 (29)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Fordan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Fordan works at Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX and Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes PA
    1018 N Zang Blvd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 266-8765
  2. 2
    Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes
    305 Regency Pkwy Ste 405, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 518-1100
  3. 3
    Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes PA
    2304 Bardin Rd Ste 102, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 266-8765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 06, 2021
    Dr Fordan and his entire staff are awesome! I am suffering from low and high blood sugars and Im scared to get DKA again. The receptionists Skylar and Christina are very helpful and compassionate and they try to schedule same or next day appointments when I’m very sick. And Dr. Fordan and Dr. Foster have helped me tremendously well with rescue medicines among an insulin pump and other medicines. Best of all, Dr Fordan and His Staff are so smart and they know Diabetes A-Z....so they always offer patients great advise and great options. Highly recommend this office for diabetic and thyroid care.
    Virginia Lo — Aug 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Steve Fordan, MD
    About Dr. Steve Fordan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1245432582
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • Baylor Medical Center
    • Baylor Medical Center
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fordan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fordan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

