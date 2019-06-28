Dr. Steve Frost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Frost, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Frost, MD
Dr. Steve Frost, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Frost's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)3417 Gaston Ave Ste 830, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Totally professional and great service. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Steve Frost, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1497794663
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Christian University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frost accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.