Overview of Dr. Steve Frost, MD

Dr. Steve Frost, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Frost works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.