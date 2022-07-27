Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yankton, SD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from North Dakota School Of Medicine, Grand Forks, Nd and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Locations
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.1104 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078 Directions (605) 665-1722
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gutnik read my records and was aware of my complicated health issues. He figured out the cause of my distress, C-diff infection, and carefully managed my recovery, which included other heath issues with which I was dealing.
About Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University & Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital, Cleveland, Oh
- University Of Wisconsin & Mount Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wi
- University Of Wisconsin & Mount Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wi
- North Dakota School Of Medicine, Grand Forks, Nd
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
