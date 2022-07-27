See All Gastroenterologists in Yankton, SD
Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yankton, SD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from North Dakota School Of Medicine, Grand Forks, Nd and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Dr. Gutnik works at Yankton Medical Clinic in Yankton, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.
    1104 W 8th St, Yankton, SD 57078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 665-1722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
  • Sanford Usd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Avera
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Gutnik read my records and was aware of my complicated health issues. He figured out the cause of my distress, C-diff infection, and carefully managed my recovery, which included other heath issues with which I was dealing.
    — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University &amp; Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital, Cleveland, Oh
    • University Of Wisconsin & Mount Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wi
    • University Of Wisconsin &amp; Mount Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wi
    • North Dakota School Of Medicine, Grand Forks, Nd
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Gutnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutnik works at Yankton Medical Clinic in Yankton, SD. View the full address on Dr. Gutnik’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

