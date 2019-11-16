Dr. Handoyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steve Handoyo, MD
Dr. Steve Handoyo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Handoyo works at
1
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1000
2
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-9388Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Uchicago Medicine South Loop - Radiology & Imaging1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (773) 702-9388
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He's a excellent doctor. He helped me out tremendously with my allergies that I suffer from. He suggested a allergy shot that I wasn't aware of and it's been working for me ever since! I'm very glad and grateful for him.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- 1033296801
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Handoyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handoyo has seen patients for Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handoyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Handoyo speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Handoyo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handoyo.
