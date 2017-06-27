Dr. Steve Hayes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Hayes, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steve Hayes, DPM
Dr. Steve Hayes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
Steve W. Hayes Dpm PA2616 N Loy Lake Rd Ste B, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-3889
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
I had surgery this year on a bone spur. I have them in both feet but we choose to do the right one first since it was the longest one. Surgery went very well and the post treatment went as it was expected. I was off of my foot for 1 week and had the stitches out in about 6 weeks, since then the foot is doing fine and am looking to get the left foot done soon. I think Dr. Hayes is a great Dr. and would refer him to anyone.
About Dr. Steve Hayes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609876358
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.