Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steve Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Hong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Neurovital Pllc4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 400-3905Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Prabhav Tella, MD, MPH825 W Royal Ln Ste 230, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 956-5541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
He is always for the most part on time. He ask questions and listens to your problems. He actually cares. Also, he offers more than one solution to a problem.
About Dr. Steve Hong, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.