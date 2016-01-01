See All Podiatrists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Steve Huynh IV, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small San Jose, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steve Huynh IV, DPM

Dr. Steve Huynh IV, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huynh IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 230, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (669) 226-5187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steve Huynh IV, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1255707766
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Huynh IV, DPM is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

