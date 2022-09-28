Dr. Steve Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Jordan, MD
Dr. Steve Jordan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Baptist Medical Group LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 203, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my left rotator cuff pretty bad and was fortunate to have had Dr. Jordan as my surgeon. This was 10/06/2015 and the follow up visits were extremely thorough. My rotator healed perfectly with no issues and it's like it never happened. So glad to have him as a doctor as he truly cares about his patients. Very personable and thorough with his patients. I would highly recommend him if you were looking for a great doctor. I was able to heal completely and finish my 30-year career.
About Dr. Steve Jordan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972506723
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jordan speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.