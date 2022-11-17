Dr. Khachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steve Khachi, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Khachi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Dr. Khachi works at
Locations
Mind Study Center595 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 765-4045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khachi?
Dr. Khachi is an expert in his field, yet he is very humble, caring, and easy to talk to. I’d highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steve Khachi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427345222
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univ School of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.