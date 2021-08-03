Overview of Dr. Steve Kim, MD

Dr. Steve Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Kim works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Burlington, WA and Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.