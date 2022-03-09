Overview of Dr. Steve Kim, MD

Dr. Steve Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Advanced Cardiology Institute in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.