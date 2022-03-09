Dr. Steve Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Kim, MD
Dr. Steve Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Interventions PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 615, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 530-6596
Advanced Cardiology Institute2200 Fletcher Ave Ste 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 537-3005
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim knows his business. He answers every single question. He has a great bed side manner. He is a good physician and a great human being.
About Dr. Steve Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- NY Presby Hosp
- NY Presby Hosp
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.