Overview of Dr. Steve Kwak, MD

Dr. Steve Kwak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kwak works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Teaneck, NJ, Englewood, NJ and Closter, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.