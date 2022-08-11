Dr. Steve Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Kwak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Kwak, MD
Dr. Steve Kwak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kwak's Office Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 901-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Teaneck Office730 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 353-9000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
North Jersey Orthopaedic Specialists106 Grand Ave Ste 230, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-0100
-
4
NJOS Closter15 VER VALEN ST, Closter, NJ 07624 Directions (201) 784-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
1. Dr. Kwak is a fine doctor. 2. Makes great decisions for his patients. 3. I would highly recommend Dr. Kwak to anyone out there. 4. His M.A. Priscilla is great.
About Dr. Steve Kwak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1013131705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
