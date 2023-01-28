See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Steve Laverson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steve Laverson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (170)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Laverson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland, Baltimore and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Dr. Laverson works at Feel Beautiful San Diego Cosmetic Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Feel Beautiful San Diego Cosmetic Clinic
    11199 Sorrento Valley Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction
Bedsores
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (162)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laverson?

    Jan 28, 2023
    I really love Dr. Laverson and his staff. He really listened to my needs and wants. He's very thorough and did an amazing job on tummy tuck and lipo. I definitely would recommend him to my friends and family! And all of the staff are just sweet and wonderful.
    S. K. — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Laverson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Laverson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laverson to family and friends

    Dr. Laverson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laverson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Laverson, MD.

    About Dr. Steve Laverson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467443499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|La County-Usc Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La County-Ucla-King-Drew Medical Center|Long Island Plastic Surgery Group|Medical Center Of Central Georgia|Rush University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland, Baltimore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Laverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laverson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laverson works at Feel Beautiful San Diego Cosmetic Clinic in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Laverson’s profile.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Laverson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laverson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steve Laverson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.