Dr. Steve Laverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Laverson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Laverson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland, Baltimore and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Laverson works at
Locations
-
1
Feel Beautiful San Diego Cosmetic Clinic11199 Sorrento Valley Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laverson?
I really love Dr. Laverson and his staff. He really listened to my needs and wants. He's very thorough and did an amazing job on tummy tuck and lipo. I definitely would recommend him to my friends and family! And all of the staff are just sweet and wonderful.
About Dr. Steve Laverson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467443499
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|La County-Usc Medical Center
- La County-Ucla-King-Drew Medical Center|Long Island Plastic Surgery Group|Medical Center Of Central Georgia|Rush University Hospital
- UCLA Hospitals
- University of Maryland, Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laverson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laverson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laverson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laverson works at
Dr. Laverson speaks French.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Laverson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.