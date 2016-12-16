Dr. Steve Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Lee, MD
Dr. Steve Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1730Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
David Mayman MD PC523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, professional, top notch service. ..treated me like a rock star...I would definitely recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Steve Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
