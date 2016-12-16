Overview of Dr. Steve Lee, MD

Dr. Steve Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.