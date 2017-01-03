Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lequerica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD
Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Lequerica works at
Dr. Lequerica's Office Locations
Neurology Group North Jersey905 Allwood Rd Ste 105, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-3680
Summit Health -4 Brighton Rd Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lequerica's since 1995. Moved out of the Clifton area years ago and he is the only physician I kept in North Jersey and travel from Toms River to see him. He is thorough, knowledgeable, caring, and an all around wonderful human being. He diagnosed me, and after surgery has followed my ups and downs over the years. He is genuinely concerned about his patients. The staff in this office is polite, helpful and kind.
About Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881689495
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Lequerica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lequerica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lequerica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lequerica has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lequerica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lequerica speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lequerica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lequerica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lequerica, there are benefits to both methods.