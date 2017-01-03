Overview of Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD

Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Lequerica works at Neurology Group Of North Jersey in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.