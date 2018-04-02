Overview of Dr. Steve Mermelstein, MD

Dr. Steve Mermelstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Mermelstein works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultant in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.