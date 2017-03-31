Overview

Dr. Steve Nguyen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Steve Nguyen DO Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.