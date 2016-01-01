See All Cardiologists in Alcoa, TN
Dr. Steve Noutong Njapo, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Steve Noutong Njapo, MD

Dr. Steve Noutong Njapo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. 

Dr. Noutong Njapo works at East Tennessee Medical Group in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noutong Njapo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Medical Group
    266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 984-3864
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC
    162 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 238-6161
  3. 3
    Emotional Health and Recovery
    907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 777-8970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Acidosis
Anemia
Down Syndrome
Acidosis
Anemia
Down Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Steve Noutong Njapo, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396125977
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

