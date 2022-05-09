Dr. Steve Oberemok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberemok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Oberemok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Oberemok, MD is a Dermatologist in Hemet, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Oberemok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anza Dermatology Laboratory720 E Latham Ave Ste 1, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (650) 992-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberemok?
Went in to have a wart removed on the back of my upper leg. The procedure was over before I knew it. No pain even with the deadening shot and 1-2-3 the wart was gone. Liked his mannerisms as well.
About Dr. Steve Oberemok, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Russian
- 1598709867
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberemok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberemok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberemok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberemok works at
Dr. Oberemok has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberemok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oberemok speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberemok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberemok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberemok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberemok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.