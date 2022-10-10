Dr. Steve Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Park, MD
Dr. Steve Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
-
1
Steve B Park MD PC2300 Buffalo Rd Bldg 700, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 244-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Dr. Park operated on both of my cataracts recently and I highly recommend him and the Cornerstone professionals to anyone considering cataract surgery. He is highly skilled and his staff is very accommodating, caring and knowledgeable! A very positive experience. Grateful for his excellent care!
About Dr. Steve Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053393009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.