Dr. Steve Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Park works at Seekook S Park MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.