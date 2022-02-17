Dr. Steve Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steve Perkins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Dallas.
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 115 Bldg 2, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 256-3537
Medical City Dallas Building C7777 Forest Ln Bldg C, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 370-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perkins is amazing. I love him, I wish he could be my PCP. He is never in a hurry. He doesnt seem to hide anything, he seems to be straight forward and honest which is what you want when you have cancer. If you can get Dr. Perkins I am sure you are in the best of care. I cannot thank him enough.
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- University Hospital - St Paul
- Johannesburg Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
