icon-circle-check
Dr. Steve Ragsdale, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steve Ragsdale, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Missouri City, TX. 

Dr. Ragsdale works at Smile Design Studios Dentistry in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Smile Design Studios Dentistry
    9303 Highway 6 Ste 300, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anxiety
Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Steve Ragsdale, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1184075673
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Ragsdale, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragsdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragsdale works at Smile Design Studios Dentistry in Missouri City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ragsdale’s profile.

    Dr. Ragsdale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragsdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragsdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragsdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

