Dr. Steve Randall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Randall, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Randall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Randall works at
Locations
-
1
Avenstar Pain Specialists, Oklahoma City, OK3700 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 104, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 733-8000
-
2
Avenstar Pain Specialists3400 S Douglas Blvd Ste 302, Oklahoma City, OK 73150 Directions (405) 438-0913Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Randall Pain Management5104 S SOONER RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 438-0913
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?
Dr. Randall managed to pinpoint a problem in one visit after 15 years of treatment with other doctors. With one diagnostic injection I was pain free immediately and was able to then move on to a permanent treatment that has left me feeling better than I have in a long time. His staff is very professional and accommodating. Highly recommend if you need pain management!
About Dr. Steve Randall, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902078298
Education & Certifications
- Jps Health Network
- St Anthony Hospital
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
- Parker College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall works at
Dr. Randall has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Randall speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.