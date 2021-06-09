Overview

Dr. Steve Randall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Randall works at Avenstar Pain Specialists, Oklahoma City, OK in Shawnee, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.