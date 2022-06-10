Dr. Steve Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Rivera, MD
Dr. Steve Rivera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
-
1
Straub Urology - Pearlridge98-151 PALI MOMI ST, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 522-3301
-
2
Straub Medical Center, Honolulu, HI888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4301
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
Though it took me several months to get an appointment with Dr. Rivera, being that he is a specialist in his field; when I did get in to see him on a Monday morning, I was so impressed by his knowledge and expertise, and the information he gave to me to explain my medical issues, that I immediately knew he was the right surgeon for me. Without hesitation I asked to get on his surgery schedule. I was very blessed that he actually had an opening for me on that following Wednesday. The surgery went very well and I am fully recovered just two weeks after surgery and feeling 100% again. During my recovery Dr. Rivera called me every day, without fail, during that first ten days. He was genuinely interested in his patients and gave me great confidence in his ability to do the brilliant job that he did!
About Dr. Steve Rivera, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184941668
Education & Certifications
- Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.