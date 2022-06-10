Overview of Dr. Steve Rivera, MD

Dr. Steve Rivera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Straub Medical Center, Honolulu, HI in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.