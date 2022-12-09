See All Nephrologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Steve Rucker, MD

Nephrology
3.4 (30)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steve Rucker, MD

Dr. Steve Rucker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Rucker works at STEVE W RUCKER MD in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Port Washington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rucker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steve W. Rucker M.d. PC
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 216, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 775-4545
  2. 2
    Louis Nkrumah MD Pllc
    4 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 775-4545
  3. 3
    Long Island Hypertension and Nephrology Pllc
    50 Seaview Blvd, Port Washington, NY 11050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 484-3460
  4. 4
    New Hyde Park Dialysis Center
    1574 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 327-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I had Ashley R. yesterday as my technician. She did all my tests in a timely manner and with a smile. My last visit had to wait 45 minutes and go look for someone to do my tests. Ashley is a very hard worker.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Rucker, MD
    About Dr. Steve Rucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083712806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rucker has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

