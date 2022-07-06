Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Scanlan works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Outpatient Detox7251 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 901-0040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlan?
I would like to recommend, in the strongest possible terms, the services of Palm Beach Outpatient Detox, and the expertise of Dr. Steven Scanlon. In working with Dr. Scanlon, he counseled me on the extremely debilitating effects that the long term use of narcotic benzodiazepine drugs can have on the patient taking them. Having been prescribed Clonazapam by a medical professional for two years, to treat my anxiety issues, I would experience horrible withdrawal symptoms and was unsuccessful at several attempts to discontinue its usage. Dr. Scanlon’s methods, which take place on an outpatient basis, were extremely effective, to the point where I feel like my life has been given back to me. The field of mental health needs more professionals like Dr. Steven Scanlon, who understands that the use of benzodiazepine medications, anything beyond the short term, can have very detrimental long term consequences that far outweigh the benefits. Thank you, Dr. Scanlon!!!!!
About Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093916868
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanlan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scanlan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.