See All Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Scanlan works at Palm Beach Outpatient Detox in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Outpatient Detox
    7251 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 901-0040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Addiction
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Detoxification Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlan?

    Jul 06, 2022
    I would like to recommend, in the strongest possible terms, the services of Palm Beach Outpatient Detox, and the expertise of Dr. Steven Scanlon. In working with Dr. Scanlon, he counseled me on the extremely debilitating effects that the long term use of narcotic benzodiazepine drugs can have on the patient taking them. Having been prescribed Clonazapam by a medical professional for two years, to treat my anxiety issues, I would experience horrible withdrawal symptoms and was unsuccessful at several attempts to discontinue its usage. Dr. Scanlon’s methods, which take place on an outpatient basis, were extremely effective, to the point where I feel like my life has been given back to me. The field of mental health needs more professionals like Dr. Steven Scanlon, who understands that the use of benzodiazepine medications, anything beyond the short term, can have very detrimental long term consequences that far outweigh the benefits. Thank you, Dr. Scanlon!!!!!
    Michael H. — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scanlan to family and friends

    Dr. Scanlan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scanlan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD.

    About Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093916868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scanlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scanlan works at Palm Beach Outpatient Detox in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scanlan’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steve Scanlan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.