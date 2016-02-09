Dr. Steve Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Singh, MD
Dr. Steve Singh, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (216) 926-0024Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My cardiologist trusted Dr Singh enough to schedule my quadruple bypass for Dr Singh to perform it. I feel he did an excellent job on me. Everything went so smooth you would think open heart surgery very minor. I recovered quickly and I never had to receive pain meds afterwards. I never had any pain. No problems with infection. I recommend him. Minimal scar.
About Dr. Steve Singh, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336445105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.