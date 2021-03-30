Overview of Dr. Steve Surratt, MD

Dr. Steve Surratt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Surratt works at Texas Retina Associates in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.