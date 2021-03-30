Dr. Steve Surratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Surratt, MD
Dr. Steve Surratt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Texas Retina Associates - Cleburne1665 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 641-2020
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recommend Dr. Surratt because after seeing many eye doctors in RGV, they didnt find the cause of my severe Conjuctivitis. I couldnt see very well cause my eyes were stuck like glue and were so bloody red. I could of easily lost my vision, but he immediately took action with the proper care I needed. Thank you Dr. Surratt for saving my vision. I will be forever grateful to you and your staff for attending to my needed help. May the Lord keep blessing your life and business.
About Dr. Steve Surratt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922060276
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Surratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surratt has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surratt speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Surratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.