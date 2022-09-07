See All Nephrologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Steve Tran, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steve Tran, MD

Dr. Steve Tran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Tran works at Mission Heritage Medical Group Nephrology in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

    Mission Viejo - Cardiology Suite 250
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-0644
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Mission Viejo Dialysis
    27640 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 347-2433
    MIMG Nephrology
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 650, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-0644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Proteinuria
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr Steve Tran was the Nephrologist while my son was hospitalized at Mission Hospital. My son’s PCP is at UCI , Dr Tran access my sons UCI health file as well as previous lab work, analyze from the start until the hospitalization at Mission Hospital. Very though, great dr. patiently answered all questions with no rushing
    Rita R. — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Steve Tran, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487722732
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • U Kans Sch Med
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
