Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Walker, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Walker, DPM
Dr. Steve Walker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Associates600 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-9251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mercy Canadian County Clinic520 S Mustang Rd, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 936-5905
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great bedside manner. Spends plenty of time explaining all options
About Dr. Steve Walker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174555445
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
