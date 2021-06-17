See All Neurologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD

Neurology
4.8 (21)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD

Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.

Dr. Wheeler works at Abdul S Agha MD in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abdul S Agha MD
    6701 Sunset Dr Ste 200A, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-1202
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rw Health Fl PA
    7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 229, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-2022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Jun 17, 2021
Dr. Wheeler saved my life. He has seen me through chronic migraines, arterial dissections, depression and his advice and guidance has kept me alive. I have never met a more empathetic and concerned physician.
Denise Corbitt-Coppola — Jun 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD
About Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629138359
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
