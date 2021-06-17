Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD
Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
Abdul S Agha MD6701 Sunset Dr Ste 200A, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-1202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rw Health Fl PA7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 229, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-2022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wheeler saved my life. He has seen me through chronic migraines, arterial dissections, depression and his advice and guidance has kept me alive. I have never met a more empathetic and concerned physician.
About Dr. Steve Wheeler, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Neurology
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
