Dr. Steve Wilson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Cedar Park, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steve Wilson, MD

Dr. Steve Wilson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas - Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5173
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics
    16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 758-6526
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    James A Dougherty — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Steve Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437263282
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

