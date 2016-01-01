See All Periodontists in Novi, MI
Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS

Periodontics
4.9 (455)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS

Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Novi, MI. They specialize in Periodontics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Wolf works at Legacy Periodontics & Implants in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Periodontics & Implants
    23895 Novi Rd Ste 200, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 246-2709
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
BIOLASE Dental Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
BIOLASE WaterLase® Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bone Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Infection Treatment Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Denture Impression Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fear of Teeth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Guided Tissue Regeneration Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Tooth Removal Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Laser Lingual Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Maxillary Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osseous Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
PerioLase® Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP) Chevron Icon
Pinhole Surgical Technique Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Recement of Temporary Crown Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Salvation Test Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus X-Ray Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Procedure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Preparation for Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Wilckodontics® Dental Braces Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 455 ratings
    Patient Ratings (455)
    5 Star
    (421)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629070958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Department Of Veterans Affairs / Miami, Florida|Misch Implant Institute / University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolf works at Legacy Periodontics & Implants in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

    455 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

