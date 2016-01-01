Overview of Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS

Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Novi, MI. They specialize in Periodontics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Wolf works at Legacy Periodontics & Implants in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.