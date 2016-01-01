Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Wolf, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Novi, MI. They specialize in Periodontics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Legacy Periodontics & Implants23895 Novi Rd Ste 200, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 246-2709Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Periodontics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1629070958
Education & Certifications
- Department Of Veterans Affairs / Miami, Florida|Misch Implant Institute / University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
455 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
