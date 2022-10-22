Overview of Dr. Steve Yoon, MD

Dr. Steve Yoon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Yoon works at Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.