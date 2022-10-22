Dr. Steve Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steve Yoon, MD
Dr. Steve Yoon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Yoon's Office Locations
Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Los Angeles, CA6801 Park Ter Ste 320, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Yoon yesterday. I was in and out of there in one hour, that included consultation, x-rays, and treatment. I had a reoccurring situation on my left knee, went to a surgeon. They did very complicated and painful surgery with a very long and painful recovery. When this situation occurred on my right knee, I went to Dr Yoon. He drained it and I was "good to go" immediately. He was amazing!
About Dr. Steve Yoon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- NY U Med Ctr
- U Mass & Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University Alabama
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
