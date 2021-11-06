See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Steve Yu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Steve Yu, MD

Dr. Steve Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    18406 Roscoe Blvd Ste A, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acessa™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Polyp Surgery Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Endometriosis Resection With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Myomectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Ovarian Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • CalOptima
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steve Yu, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528251410
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

